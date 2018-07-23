Mexican eatery Sabores de Mexico to open in Elmsford

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open its doors in Greenburgh.

Sabores de Mexico will host a grand opening on July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at its new eatery at 210 Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford.

According to the restaurant’s website, the family-owned and -operated business will feature authentic Mexican cuisine, along with a 30-seat private dining room. Menu items include a ceviche of the day, street tacos and a range of salads, fajitas and seafood plates.

Following the grand opening, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. The eatery will close on Mondays.

For more information, visit saboresdemexicony.com or call 914-592-2900.

The building on Saw Mill River Road was formerly home to Azteca Paradise Restaurant.