Daigle & Travers Insurance to open Westport office

Daigle & Travers Insurance plans to open its third Fairfield County office on Aug. 1 at 56 Church Lane in Westport.

The company is headquartered in Darien and has a second office in Wilton. Tom Ayres, who joined the company as a partner in 2016, will head the new location.

Daigle & Travers was founded in 1983 and is licensed in 25 states. According to the company’s website, its product offering includes personal and commercial insurance, along with niche markets including home builders, horse farm and equine mortality programs, and insurance products for those involved in auto racing.