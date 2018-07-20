Westchester residents are owed $272M in unclaimed funds

Westchester County residents have more than $272 million in unclaimed funds from closed bank accounts, court funds, dividends utilities, insurance payments and other sources, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The comptroller’s office set up a searchable online database to assist residents in claiming those funds.

“It’s still a tough economy for many people in our state. So whatever money you can get back from this program, it’s found money,” DiNapoli said. “It helps you pay your bills. Maybe it lets you do something special that you wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”

The database lists all unclaimed funds owed to residents, businesses and organizations.

“Here in Westchester County, the county government itself did a search,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who was joined by DiNapoli at a press conference at the White Plains Public Library on Thursday. “We have a budget gap that we’re trying to close, and we found money. We are happy that we were successful, and we want all of you to be successful too.”

For more information or to see if you are owed any unclaimed funds, visit the unclaimed funds database here.