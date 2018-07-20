Greenwich’s Tower Three makes controlling investment in medical-device maker

Greenwich private equity firm Tower Three Partners has made what it calls “a controlling investment” in Nurse Assist LLC, a privately held, certified and FDA-registered manufacturer of medical devices and products. Financial details were not provided.

Founded in 1999 and based in Haltom City, Texas, Nurse Assist makes products extending to four principal categories of medical devices, including United States Pharmacopeia (USP) sterile water, saline and infusion care products; convenience kits; interconnecting cables; and patient safety products.

In connection with the investment, Tower Three Medical CEO Kevin Seifert has assumed the role of CEO of Nurse Assist. Kevin Kile, Nurse Assist’s founder and previous CEO, will remain on the company’s board of directors.