Stark Office Suites continues expansion into Manhattan

Rye Brook’s Stark Office Suites has opened its second executive office location in Manhattan and 11th overall in the region.

The business, founded in Westchester County in 2004, provides turnkey executive offices and virtual office services for professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has twice been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Stark announced July 9 that it had acquired the assets and assignment of a lease for two floors at 110 E. 59th St. in Manhattan. The building is located between Park and Lexington Avenues in the Plaza District on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Stark took over space on the 22nd and 23rd floors of the building and is planning to make “significant capital improvements.” Plans include technological upgrades, as well as improvements to the conference amenities and common areas.

“As we looked to expand our presence in New York City, it was important to find a stellar location with easy access to transportation,” said Adam J. Stark, president of Stark Office Suites. “The building is home to well-known companies, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Estee Lauder. We are pleased to offer our clients a premium professional community alongside these respected businesses and look forward to growing the dynamic group of lawyers that is already in place.”

Stark operates more than 300,000 square feet of space within its a network of 11 office suite locations in the region. The list includes offices in White Plains, Harrison, Mount Kisco, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, Manhattan, Danbury, Greenwich, Stamford and Hartford.