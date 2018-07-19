Hilton Garden Inn opens in Dobbs Ferry

Hilton Garden Inn has opened its doors at 201 Ogden Ave. in Dobbs Ferry. The 143-room hotel sits adjacent to Rivertowns Square, the 116,000-square-foot shopping complex that is home to iPic Theater and City Perch Kitchen and Bar.

At the new Hilton Garden Inn, amenities and services include complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center, a complimentary shuttle with a five-mile radius, an indoor saltwater pool, guest laundry and covered parking. Each guest room offers a work desk and chair, a mini fridge, a microwave oven and a Keurig coffee maker.

The hotel features a restaurant, the Garden Grille & Bar, that offers a variety of breakfast items, lunch and dinner entrees, desserts and a full bar. There is also a 24-hour grab-and-go retail store.

There is also more than 1,240 square feet of flexible meeting space, along with in-house catering services.

“Our new light and airy hotel offers a truly relaxing experience after a busy day of work or exploring the city,” said Andre Clarke, the hotel’s general manager. “Our goal is to make each guest’s stay better and brighter.”

Baywood Hotels Inc., a hospitality management and development company based in Columbia, Maryland, will operate the new hotel. Baywood operates seven other hotels in New York, including a Hampton Inn at 500 Center Place Dr. in Rochester.