Third-party review recommended for Wilton Heights development

A third-party review to provide technical expertise is necessary for a proposed development in Wilton, according to that town’s Inland Wetlands Commission.

The review of what is being called Wilton Heights would be conducted by an independent engineer at the expense of developer Wilton Heights LLC. That firm is seeking Wetlands Commission approval to raze five buildings at the intersection of Routes 7 and 33 and replace them with two buildings comprised of retail space and residential units within a wetland.

Another Wetlands Commission hearing on the project is scheduled for July 26.