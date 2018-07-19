Obsitnik campaign secures state funding on eighth attempt

The eighth time was the charm for Westport tech executive Steve Obsitnik’s effort to gain public financing for his Connecticut gubernatorial campaign. After issuing seven rejections, the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) approved a $1.35 million grant from the Citizens’ Election Fund to the Obsitnik for Governor Campaign.

“While we wish the process was faster, we are pleased with the outcome,” said Obsitnik Campaign Manager Dan Debicella. “Our campaign can now fully focus on informing voters on Steve’s background as a veteran, high-tech job creator and outsider and his plan to create 300,000 jobs in the next eight years.”

Obsitnik, who is a partner in the consulting firm Saugatuck Advisory and a former CEO and chairman of the technology vendors Quintel Technology and Calabrio Inc., had been the only Republican gubernatorial candidate participating in the Citizens’ Election Program who had not received SEEC grant funding – Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst received funds, while business executives Bob Stefanowski and David Stemerman, who petitioned their way onto the ballot, are self-financing their respective campaigns. The delay in allocating funds was based on an SEEC investigation into potential campaign finance violations by the Obsitnik endeavor, and the investigation of the matter is still underway.

While awaiting the SEEC funds, Obsitnik’s campaign began airing commercials on television and social media last week. The state Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 14.