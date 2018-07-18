Westchester-Fairfield PRSA hosting networking event July 25

The Westchester-Fairfield Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is hosting “Shoot The Summer Breeze,” a fun-filled summer networking event for persons employed or interested in public relations, marketing and journalism.

The event will be held at the Riverside Yacht Club, located at 102 Club Road in Riverside, Connecticut, on July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets include a cocktail reception featuring a complimentary glass of wine or beer and hors d’oeuvres. They are $35 for members of the Westchester-Fairfield PRSA, Greater Connecticut PRSA, International Association of Business Communicators, National Investor Relations Institute, American Marketing Association, Connecticut Press Club and Thursday III. Tickets for guests are $45 and, for students, just $20.

Tickets are available in advance online at www.prsa-wf.org and on a first-come, first-served basis at the doors, which will open at 6:15 p.m.