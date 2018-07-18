Dutchess County adds electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle drivers have three new options for charging up in Dutchess County, with a fourth on the way.

The county government announced July 16 that it has utilized grant funding to add three charging stations in locations throughout Dutchess, with a fourth set to open later this summer.

The stations cost $1.25 per charging hour. The payments must be made on the EV Connect mobile app, the company Dutchess County contracted to handle charging payments. The county receives 80 percent of charging station revenue.

The charging stations were purchased last year, along with four Nissan Leaf Model S electric vehicles, with a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The county government’s press release said that green or sustainable vehicles represent 25 percent of its fleet. Over the next year, the county plans to replace 10 of its gasoline-fueled vehicles with hybrid electric vehicles.

County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement that the addition of charging stations “encourages people to consider ‘green’ vehicle choices and is yet another way we can all make a difference to improve and preserve our environment for future generations.”

The charging stations can found at: