Modern Dermatology to open in Westport on July 30

Modern Dermatology, a new full-service dermatology practice, will open for business on July 30 at 1032 Post Road East in Westport.

The practice is owned and operated by board-certified dermatologists Rhonda Quain Klein and Deanne Mraz Robinson. Modern Dermatology will offer clinical dermatological services for adults and children, along with Mohs surgery, cosmetic procedures, advanced laser technologies, body sculpting and effective skincare products.

“We participate in clinical research trials, which means our office is equipped with the latest and newest technologies, devices and products, even before they are available to other dermatologists, plastic surgeons and med spas,” said Dr. Robinson, who was an investigator in several research trials including Latisse, Aczone and Kybella, as well as a lead investigator in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s clearance for Cellfina.

“One of the points of differentiation at Modern Dermatology, and one of which we are most proud, is that when you are our patient you will always be seen by either Dr. Robinson or myself at every single visit,” said Klein, a former chairwoman of Bridgeport Hospital’s dermatology department and editor of the monthly “Dialogues in Dermatology” broadcast from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. “Of course, we have a team of amazing staff in the office who support us, but we’ll be doing all assessments and treatment plans.”