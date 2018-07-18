Praxair renews hydrogen supply contract with Galveston Bay Refinery

Praxair Inc. has announced the renewal of its long-term contract to supply hydrogen to Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

The 571,000-barrel-per-day refinery is owned by Marathon Petroleum Corp. and is the second-largest refining complex in the nation. Danbury-headquartered Praxair has been supplying industrial gases to the Galveston Bay Refinery since 1985.

“We are proud to renew our contract with Marathon Petroleum,” said Dan Yankowski, president of Praxair’s global hydrogen business. “We look forward to supporting their ongoing operations and future growth as Praxair continues to provide industry-leading reliability through our Gulf Coast hydrogen system.”