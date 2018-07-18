Synchrony partners with Jewelry Television on private label credit card

Stamford-headquartered Synchrony has partnered with Jewelry Television (JTV) to create a private label credit card tied to JTV’s television and e-commerce retailing.

According to the companies, the partnership will also see the reintroduction of the StretchPay payment program that allows customers to spread the cost of their purchases over a longer period of time at no additional charge. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, JTV operates a 24/7 live television network that reaches 85 million U.S. households and a mobile-optimized e-commerce site.

“Our partnership with JTV allows Synchrony to expand its footprint in the luxury retail market with an industry disruptor reaching millions of Americans every day,” said Neeraj Mehta, CEO of payment solutions at Synchrony. “We look forward to partnering with JTV to leverage our data analytics capabilities and enhance the company’s consumer financing programs through the development of new and improved digital and loyalty experiences.”