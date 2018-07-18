Yankees star Aaron Judge named JBL brand ambassador

Harman International, the Stamford-based subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., has named New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as the new brand ambassador for its JBL headset product line.

In launching this new partnership with the baseball star, JBL designed commemorative Aaron Judge headsets that include the “All Rise” catchphrase associated with Judge’s on-field appearances. Judge is the latest athlete to be signed as a JBL brand ambassador, joining Yankees legend Mariano Rivera, NBA champions Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard and soccer star Jerome Boateng.

“There’s a rich history between JBL and the Yankees, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with another rising star on some exciting projects to be announced in the coming months,” said Ralph Santana, chief marketing officer of Harman.