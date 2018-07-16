Pair of Fairfield financial firms joining forces

Two financial planning firms in Fairfield are combining resources to offer clients a greater range of services.

Rocco & Associates Wealth Management Inc. has aligned its advisory operations with MONECO Advisors LLC in an alliance that will allow both firms to remain independent. Between the two firms are five Certified Financial Planner professionals, two Accredited Investment Fiduciaries, one Certified Investment Management Analyst designee, and two attorneys.

The move will give both firms increased flexibility and a greater capability to assess, design and implement a host of financial planning strategies across all areas of one’s financial life, according to a press release.

The teams have already organized internal committees to synthesize the processes related to client service, investment management, business development, compliance and financial planning. Each unit has been asked to research and implement improvements in all areas to overall enhance the client experience and the consistent delivery of services firm-wide.

Both firms will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau at the MONECO office at 2150 Post Road, Suite 201, on July 26 at 4:00 p.m.