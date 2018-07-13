Norwalk software firm etouches rebranding as Aventri

Event management software solutions provider etouches is rebranding as Aventri in a move which it said “embraces a new era of opportunity, focusing on the power of facilitating meaningful personal connections.”

The Norwalk company, which was started in 1998, said that “Aventri” is meant to indicate “avenue,” “events” and “entry.”

“The combination of these three elements results in a recharged identity that forges a new path by transforming the event experience through products and people — in turn, creating a new way to challenge the market,” it said.

“Our rebranding project was ignited by the desire to take our former name and branding to the next level of our successful growth via a more thorough and strategic understanding of what our brand stands for, our commitment to our customers, and how we can be truly differentiated as a company in a highly fragmented and competitive market,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chalva Tchkotoua.

Event spending is growing 6 percent per year and is second only to a company’s website as the most effective B2B marketing channel, according to Aventri.

With four acquisitions in the past two years, Aventri said the rebrand is a major step in establishing itself as the fastest-growing player in the $9 billion event management software industry. Aventri was acquired by private equity firm HGGC in early 2017.

“We are confident that Aventri’s rebrand will help continue to elevate the company’s identity in the market and align the brand with the level of sophistication that is already present in its product set today,” said HGGC Co-founder and CEO Richard Lawson. “The Aventri brand will continue to disrupt the market with their full-suite solution that addresses the entire scope of event management needs.”