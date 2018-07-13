Norwalk’s Charkit Chemical acquires ChayseChem

Charkit Chemical Co. of Norwalk has acquired the assets of ChayseChem Inc., a Yardley, Pennsylvania-based distributor of fine chemicals and custom-manufactured intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Financial details were not disclosed.

ChayseChem was established in 2010 as a privately held distributor representing manufacturing partners in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Since that time it has served as a distributor for Framochem KFT, a Hungarian company that manufactures a range of chemicals.

With this transaction, Charkit has acquired the North American distribution rights for Framochem products and other materials represented by ChayseChem, as well as access to ChayseChem’s ISO9001-certified custom API manufacturing services.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Chris Klumph, formerly vice president of business development at ChayseChem, will join Charkit’s sales organization.