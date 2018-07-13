Global Lyme Alliance adds five to its Scientific Advisory Board

Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), a Greenwich-headquartered nonprofit focused on eradicating Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, has added five new members to its Scientific Advisory Board.

The new board members are John Belisle, professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at Colorado State University, whose work focuses on the physiology of bacterial pathogens and how they trigger metabolic responses in the human host; Linden T. Hu, Vice Dean of Research and Professor of Molecular Biology and Microbiology at Tufts University School of Medicine, whose work focuses on the interactions of Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative agent of Lyme disease, and its mammalian hosts; Adriana Marques, Chief of a Clinical Studies Unit within the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, whose work encompasses the development of new diagnostic tests and identification of biomarkers for Lyme disease; Susan Swedo, Chief of the Pediatrics & Developmental Neuroscience Branch at the National Institute of Mental Health, who is a recognized leader in the study of Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal (PANDAS) infections; and R. Mark Wooten of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Toledo College of Medicine, whose expertise involves live imaging techniques and has shown how spirochetes engage and evade the host immune system.

“We are thrilled these outstanding scientists have decided to work with GLA,” said Timothy J. Sellati, GLA‘s chief scientific officer. “They each bring a unique skill set and approach to help solve the escalating problem of Lyme and tick-borne disease. We look forward to their input as we work to better diagnose, treat, prevent and ultimately cure tick-borne diseases.”

Separately, GLA announced that it is accepting grant proposals for its 2018-19 grant funding cycle, with applications due by Aug. 1. Award decisions will be announced in January.