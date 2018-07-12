48 children to transition to home school

The John A. Coleman School in White Plains held graduation ceremonies for the 48 students in its special education program. In September, 61 percent of the grads will attend special education classes in their home school districts; 28 percent will attend inclusion or regular kindergarten classes in their home school districts; and 11 percent will attend BOCES classes. Two of the graduates were in Coleman’s Children’s Place preschool and will be attending kindergarten in their communities.

State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assemblyman David Buchwald and White Plains Common Council member Milagros Lecuona were among those attending.

The commencement speaker was Coleman School Board Member Peter T. McKeever. He told the parents: “As a result of your active partnership with our teachers and staff, 48 extraordinary children will be transitioning to your home school districts and BOCES. Yet another big step in their lives, but one which I’m confident that they have been well prepared for.”

“Our graduation ceremony celebrates the triumphs achieved by these incredible children and reflects the loving support of their amazing families,” said Maureen Tomkiel, the school’s executive director.