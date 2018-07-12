BCW breakfast toasts new members

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) welcomed nearly 50 local business professionals as members to a breakfast where they were greeted by Marsha Gordon, the organization’s president and CEO.

The BCW hosts quarterly breakfast meetings for networking and to educate local professionals about the benefits of the organization, its services and offerings throughout the year.

The most recent breakfast was sponsored by JDM Benefits. James Schutzer, who is JDM’s vice president and BCW’s treasurer, said, “The BCW provides a plethora of ways for local businesses to play a role in the financial success and solvency of not only their company, but also their county.” Joseph Moschitto, president of JDM Benefits, also attended.

Others attending included representatives from Accreditation Guru Inc.; Barnum Financial; BNY Mellon Wealth; Career Techniques; CGI Advertising; Co-Communications Inc.; Combined Worksite Solutions; Cushman & Wakefield; DACK Consulting; Don Blauss Advertising & Design; Emerald Medicare; GEICO; George Oros Law; BCW Green Business Partnership; Harrison Edwards PR; J Hilburn-Signy the Stylist; Jill Singer Graphics; Lawley Insurance; Legal Aid Society of Westchester; Lippolis Electric; Macy’s; Music Conservatory of Westchester; New Hope Community; NY State Small Business Development Center; Pace Productions; Papp Architects; PCSB Bank; Performance Development Strategies; Saltaire Oyster House; Singer Law; Social Wizard; Telworx Communications; The Jazz Leadership Project; The LOFT; ThePowerLab; Touro School of Dental Medicine; Townsquare Ignite; Transdev; UJA- Federation of New York; Westchester Ambulette Service; Wheelabrator; Win at Business Coaching; and Zyloware Eyewear.