Bikes for Mount Vernon youngsters

Wartburg, the Mount Vernon-based provider of residential and health care services for seniors, turned its attention to a younger age group when it worked with the Barnum Financial Group and Foundation for Life to benefit almost 30 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Mount Vernon with new bicycles and helmets. The children and their families had been invited to participate in a free sports clinic on the grounds of Wartburg and the gifts came as a complete surprise.

Since its inception, the Bikes for Kids program has given away more than 3,000 bikes and helmets to underprivileged children.

Wartburg President and CEO David J. Gentner said having the children visit for the sports clinic was “a great use of the resources, and it is our hope that Wartburg’s residents enjoyed the inter-generational excitement.”

Danny Bernstein, president at Backyard Sports, said: “It never fails to amaze me about the transformative power of a nice day, a few balls, green grass and caring people.”

Caitlin Beaudry of Barnum added: “My colleagues and I at Barnum are proud to give youngsters the same thrill we had when we got our first bike. I even had one girl ask me to help her practice riding as she has never owned a bike before.”