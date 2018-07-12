Philip C. Pires recognized for excellence

Named one of Fairfield County Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” champions, Philip C. Pires of Cohen and Wolf PC has also been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, a guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys.

Now in its 11th year, Benchmark’s publication analyzes the litigation and disputes market in North America. Through research and extensive client interviews, Benchmark Litigation identifies those attorneys and law firms whose work stands out above the crowd. Pires was included on Benchmark Litigation’s 2018 “40 & Under Hot List,” which names practitioners who are consistently referenced by peers and clients during their research process. Benchmark considers these individuals to be among the top young talent in their respective litigation communities.

Earlier this year, Pires was named a winner of the 2018 Fairfield County Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” awards program for his leadership, commitment and outstanding accomplishments in the field of law. Drawing from the corporate, nonprofit and governmental worlds, the Journal recognizes 40 of the best, brightest and most promising business and community leaders in Fairfield County who are under the age of 40.

Pires is a principal in the Bridgeport office of Cohen and Wolf, where he practices in the areas of commercial litigation, municipal law, estate and probate litigation and land use and zoning. Most recently Pires was elected to serve as chairman of Bridgeport’s Downtown Special Services District for 2018-19. He presently serves as moderator of Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting, the legislative body for the Town of Fairfield.

Pires has been named a “Rising Star” by Connecticut Super Lawyers in the category of business litigation and has received an AV Preeminent Peer Rating, the highest possible Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005 from Haverford College and his J.D., with honors, in 2008 from the University of Connecticut School of Law.