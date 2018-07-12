Aspetuck Land Trust holds annual meeting

One-hundred-and-fifty Aspetuck Land Trust members turned out for the organization’s annual meeting at the Fairfield Museum and History Center on June 21. The theme of the meeting was “rebooted and refreshed,” underscored by the land trust’s description of its plans to create a 17,000-acre Green Corridor through Easton, Fairfield, Westport and Weston.

The organization preserves open space for public benefit in the aforementioned towns, and maintains more than 1,800 acres of protected land enjoyed by the public. Aspetuck Land Trust is supported by 1,150 individual members who make annual financial contributions to support its mission to preserve local open space. With federal and state funds for land preservation dwindling, the organization is ramping up its efforts to get the community involved in preserving the last undeveloped open-space parcels.