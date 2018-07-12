Toll Bros. help renovate New Milford

Toll Brothers employees from throughout the state pitched in to help Housatonic Habitat for Humanity renovate a three-bedroom house in New Milford. Devoting a full work day to the job, Toll Brothers volunteers worked on landscaping and finishing interior walls.

Toll Brothers, headquartered in Horsham, Pa., has for the past four years been named the top home building firm worldwide on Fortune Magazine’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Their Danbury Division is located on Industrial Plaza Road. The Housatonic Habitat house in New Milford is scheduled to be completed this fall and we are currently taking applications for home ownership are currently being taken.

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity focuses on making a meaningful difference in the lives of qualified working families by promoting financial stability and self-sufficiency through ownership of affordable homes. Households often consist of those who have limited assets and who have jobs that also have income caps.

By providing decent, affordable, safe housing to qualified regional families, Housatonic Habitat contributes to community revitalization in the greater Danbury region by creating homes that can transform a street and neighborhood and add value to the community. This process transitions families from renters to homeowners who pay taxes; it helps stabilize families; and enables households to build equity for their future.