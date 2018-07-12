Mary Chapin Carpenter to play Ridgefield Playhouse

To promote her 13th studio album “Sometimes Just the Sky,” released in March, Mary Chapin Carpenter will play The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Part of the Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series and partially underwritten by Canine Training and Behavior Services LLC, the show’s opening act will be Australian singer-songwriter Emily Barker.

“Sometimes Just the Sky” features new versions of 12 of Carpenter’s most beloved songs as well as one newly written song, the title track. Produced by Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Paul McCartney, Tom Jones), the album was recorded entirely live at Peter Gabriel’s RealWorld Studios outside Bath, England.

Media sponsor for the concert is WFUV. Tickets are $77.50.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center at 80 East Ridge in Ridgefield.