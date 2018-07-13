American Heart Association appoints new Westchester board members

The American Heart Association appointed new members to its Westchester County board of directors.

Board Chairperson Virginia Kuper, who is senior vice president of Key Bank, and Board President Dr. Icilma V. Fergus, associate professor of medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, will lead the board during their three-year terms.

“We are so grateful to have the support of so many exceptional leaders from the local health and business communities. They will help the American Heart Association to achieve our mission of building healthier lives and a healthier community in Westchester County,” said Jennifer Miller, AHA senior regional director in Westchester.

Other board members include Dr. Sherlita Amler, commissioner of health for Westchester County; Daniel Blum of Phelps Memorial Hospital Center; Dr. Carolin Dohl of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital; Dr. Avi Fischer of Abbott; Dr. Michael Gewitz of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital; Dr. Joseph Giamelli of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital; Dr. Damara Gutnick of Montefiore Hudson Valley Collaborative; Merin Joseph of WESTMED and Practice Partners; Howard Klein of Citrin Cooperman; Dr. Sophia McIntyre of Hudson River Healthcare; Donna Montalto of CareMount Medical; Michael Prutting of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp.; Stephanie Weston of The Westchester Bank; Dr. Daniel Zedeker; and N. Theodore Zink Jr. of The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

For more information, visit heart.org/hudsonvalley or contact Jennifer Miller at Jennifer.Miller@heart.org or 914-806-0962.