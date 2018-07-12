New study ranks New York and Connecticut low for retirement locations

When it comes to spending the post-career golden years, it would seem that New York and Connecticut may not be the best states for retirement. A new survey released by Bankrate named New York as the worst state for retirement, while Connecticut ranked in 35th place.

Among the 50 states, New York ranked 50th for cost of living and 49th for taxes, while Connecticut ranked 44th in both categories. On the positive side, Connecticut ranked fourth for the lowest crime and greatest cultural attractions, while New York ranked 13th in both categories – its highest placement in Bankrate’s retirement consideration categories.

And the best places for retirement? Bankrate ranked South Dakota as the top state for those who bid farewell to the nine-to-five grind, followed in the top five ranking by Utah, Idaho, New Hampshire and Florida.