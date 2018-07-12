New executive director at Aldrich Museum

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum has named Cybele Maylone its new executive director. She replaces Alyson Baker, who stepped down from the position last December.

Maylone, who will begin her new position in September, had been executive director at UrbanGlass in New York City since 2013. Previously, she was deputy director of apexart, a contemporary art space in New York City, and associate development director for individual giving at the New Museum of Contemporary Art, also in New York City.

“The Aldrich unites two things that I revere in institutions: critical support to artists to create and present new work, and opportunities for the public to connect with contemporary art and ideas,” said Maylone in a statement issued by the museum. “I am deeply honored to be joining the museum at such an exciting moment and to be working closely with the staff, the trustees, and the extended Aldrich Museum family as we launch a new phase in the life of this marvelous place.”