Stew Leonard’s makes Top 20 list of nation’s ‘best’ supermarkets

Stew Leonard’s is the eighth best supermarket in the country, according to a new ranking.

Food industry site The Daily Meal compiled its “America’s Best Supermarkets” list of what it considers the nation’s superior grocery stores by including only those with outlets in multiple locations and states. Headquartered in Norwalk, Stew Leonard’s operates five stores in Connecticut and New York.

The Daily Meal also drew from its list of the “best” supermarkets in every state and conducted additional research online, incorporating similar rankings and customer reviews.

Finishing at the top of the list was Wegmans, which operates 95 stores across six states, including New York.