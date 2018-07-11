Biing Snow Ice opens in White Plains

There’s a new spot in White Plains that could help you cool down this summer.

Biing Snow Ice opened its doors at 245 Main St. earlier this summer and offers a variety of “snow ice” desserts. These desserts originate from Asia and are a cross between ice cream and traditional shaved ice.

At Biing, customers can order the “Western,” which pairs Captain Crunch cereal or oreos with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. An “Eastern” item features strawberries with whipped cream and a Pizzelle cookie.

Other flavors and toppings include matcha green tea, mochi, M&M’s and Gummy Bears.

The eatery is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/biingsnowicecream.