Wilton’s Commonfund Institute names exec director, managing director

Commonfund, the Wilton-based investment manager for endowments, foundations and public pension investors, has hired Cathleen Rittereiser as executive director and George Suttles as managing director of the Commonfund Institute.

The Commonfund Institute houses the education and research activities of Commonfund and provides its community of long-term investors with investment information and professional development programs.

The newly hired pair will be responsible for leading the education and research activities of the Institute, which include conducting studies, publishing research and convening events to support long-term investors.

Prior to joining the Commonfund Institute, Rittereiser was the founder and CEO of Uncorrelated LLC, a conference and thought leadership publishing platform for endowment, foundation and pension investors. She also previously served as the executive director of Institutional Investor’s conference division.

Suttles will join Commonfund in August; he currently serves as a program officer with The John A. Hartford Foundation, a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy group dedicated to improving the care of older adults. He has also held roles in the philanthropic divisions of U.S. Trust, the Anthem Foundation and the New York State Health Foundation.