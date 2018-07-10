Westchester Institute for Human Development appoints program director

The Westchester Institute for Human Development appointed Jenean Castillo as director of the federally funded Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities (LEND) interdisciplinary training program.

Castillo is assistant professor of practice in the Center on Disability and Health at New York Medical College and is the diversity and inclusion coordinator at WIHD.

The LEND program at WIHD is one of 52 university-affiliated interdisciplinary leadership training programs nationally. The two-semester program is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. Trainees include graduate students and post-doctoral fellows, self-advocates, and family members of children and adults with disabilities. The program helps trainees develop knowledge and skills they will need to work with and on behalf of children with disabilities and other special health care needs and their families.

Until recently, Castillo was assistant director of WIHD’s child welfare program. Castillo has been a LEND faculty member and child psychologist at WIHD since 2003.

Castillo replaces Dr. Karen Edwards, the former LEND director at WIHD who will continue as co-director of WIHD’s University Center for Developmental Disabilities.