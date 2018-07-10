Gov. Malloy seeks federal aid for May 15 tornado damage

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has submitted a request for a federal presidential disaster declaration related to the tornados and severe storms that impacted Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties on May 15.

The governor’s request includes FEMA public assistance that would provide affected towns and state agencies federal reimbursement of 75 percent for eligible municipal and state costs. The request also includes individual assistance aid that could offer homeowners up to $34,000 for costs related to eligible uninsured damage to their housing. Malloy is also seeking a Small Business Administration disaster loan program that would offer low-interest loans to residents and businesses in the eligible areas.

“As some towns continue with the recovery from the destructive weather, we (are) asking the federal government to provide assistance to those that were devastated by the storms,” Malloy said in a statement. “If granted, this declaration would provide much needed help to the communities that were most affected.”