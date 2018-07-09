Booking Holdings acquires Australia’s HotelsCombined

Booking Holdings Inc. has acquired the Australian hotel metasearch site HotelsCombined, which the Norwalk-based company, formerly known as Priceline, plans to merge into its travel metasearch brand Kayak.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. HotelsCombined was founded in 2005 and is focused on the Asia-Pacific market. Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel praised HotelsCombined for having “built a strong brand with loyal consumers,” stating that the acquisition will help “expand our worldwide metasearch strategy.”

“We’ve always been inspired by the entrepreneurial culture of Booking Holdings brands and are excited to be joining the family,” said Hichame Assi, CEO of HotelsCombined. “Operating under the Kayak umbrella will strengthen our proposition to both customers and partners with greater scale, product breadth and innovation.”