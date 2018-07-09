White Plains law firm rebrands as Brown, Gaujean, Kraus & Sastow

A full-service law firm in White Plains has rebranded as Brown, Gaujean, Kraus & Sastow PLLC.

Formerly known as Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow PLLC, the company announced its separation from the Rochester office of its firm in an effort to focus on its Hudson Valley clientele. Many of those clients are in the medical and health care arena, the firm said in a statement.

“We’re very excited about this new chapter in the history of our firm,” said Max Gaujean, founding partner and managing member. “We will now be able to fully devote all of our expertise, experience and resources to clients in the Westchester and neighboring downstate areas. In light of the success we’ve had right here in our own backyard, we are confident this endeavor will allow us to even more effectively provide our clients with exemplary legal representation and advice.”

The White Plains firm also appointed partner Steven W. Kraus as a named member of the firm. Kraus has been a partner in the White Plains office for nearly 15 years.

“Steve’s role brings detailed oversight and education to our staff and the utmost quality control to the entire practice, something which is critical to a law firm’s success in a competitive marketplace like Westchester County,” said Gary Sastow, partner and managing member. “These days, savvy individuals and businesses aren’t just buying a singular attorney. They’re looking at the bigger picture and the services, quality and reputation of the entire practice.”

The legal professional limited liability corporation at 1 N. Broadway in White Plains serves clients throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company represents individuals, physicians and their group practices, corporations and municipalities in all matters involving general litigation, administrative proceedings, medical malpractice, health law, business and real estate transactions.