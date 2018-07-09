Broadway Method Academy moving into 5K sf space in Fairfield

Broadway Method Academy, a nonprofit organization that provides musical theater training for students, has announced that it is moving into the 5,000-square-foot space at 1939 Blackrock Turnpike that was previously occupied by Eastern Mountain Sports.

BMA, which is relocating from its space at 63 Unquowa Road in Fairfield, plans to build a 130-seat black box theater in its new location, along with expanded classroom space. The organization received a special award last month during the Connecticut Critics Circle Awards ceremony and also stages works at the Westport Country Playhouse, most recently in February with a presentation of “Evita.”

“We have enjoyed a wildly successful run in our downtown Fairfield studio, and we are now ready to offer more programs and productions to our many talented students,” said Connor Deane, BMA’s co-executive director. “Having our own performance venue was an opportunity we could not pass up. We’re eager to expand our lineup of award-winning productions both in our new space and at the beautiful Westport Country Playhouse.”