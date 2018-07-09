Bridgeport seeks $2.5M HUD grant for lead paint control

The City of Bridgeport has submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of the Lead Paint Hazard Control Grant covering $2.5 million.

The new request would finance Bridgeport Lead Hazard Control, a three-year program designed to reduce lead paint hazards and minor rehabilitation on residential properties within portions of the city designed by FEMA as 100-year floodplain areas – specifically, the communities identified by ZIP Codes 06604, 06607 and 06608. No specific properties have been selected, but the city expects the program to cover 150 housing units that meet HUD guidelines, with priority given to units where children ages six and under reside. All units inspected for lead will also undergo a full Healthy Homes assessment. The city expects that it will undertake Healthy Homes intervention in 150 units.

The city is also seeking two additional HUD funding allocations: A Healthy Homes Supplemental grant award of $375,000, which will be used on all housing units inspected for lead, and a Community Development Block Grant for $25,022.