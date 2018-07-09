Ridgefield estate of former railroad exec reduced again to $33M

An 87-acre estate in Ridgefield that was home to the late railroad industry executive Hunter Harrison has been reduced in listing price for the second time in four years and is now available for $33 million.

The property at 7-11 Old Stagecoach Road is known as the Double H Farm and features three residences – including a 12,000-square-foot residence built in 2009 plus a more modest residence dating from the 18th century – and boasts stables that can accommodate 43 horses. Equestrian sports are a main focus of the property, which also includes a 3.5-acre Grand Prix show jumping ring and an indoor ring measuring 80 feet by 140 feet.

The property was originally listed in January 2014 at $55 million and was reduced to $49.9 million in August 2016. Harrison, the CEO of CSX Corp. who also served during his five-decade-long career as chief executive of Illinois Central Railroad, Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway, bought the property in 2005 for $12 million and renovated it to accommodate his interest in raising and training horses for show jumping. Harrison passed away last December at the age of 73.