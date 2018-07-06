‘The Band’s Visit’ visits the Burns

Members of the creative team behind the Broadway musical which dominated this year’s Tony Awards with 10 wins, “The Band’s Visit,” visited the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) in Pleasantville for a screening of the 2007 Israeli film on which the show was based.

The film, written and directed by Eran Kolirin, tells the story of the eight-man Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra from Egypt arriving in an Israeli town by mistake. With no transportation out of town and no hotel to stay in, the band is invited to stay with the owner of a restaurant and her friends.

Following the screening was a question and answer session with the creative team behind the Broadway show, including composer David Yazbek, playwright Itamar Moses, and producer Orin Wolf. The moderator was four-time Tony Award-winning producer Dori Berinstein.

The event was part of the JBFC’s series “Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film” and was presented in collaboration with The Actor’s Fund. “The audience was treated to rare insights and stories from the Tony-award winning team’s creative process translating the original film to Broadway. We all left exhilarated by their energy, insight and success,” said Edie Demas, JBFC executive director.