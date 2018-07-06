Harrison Edwards works on broadband

For more than three decades, the Armonk-based public relations and marketing firm Harrison Edwards has been helping corporations, institutions, nonprofits and others tell their stories and position their products. Recently, the firm has been getting involved in helping promote broadband and paving the way for the expansion of ultra-high-speed internet services in the U.S.

The company has been a consultant for Los Angeles to advance that city’s high-speed broadband footprint. “Like Westchester, even the nation’s second-largest city has its share of connectivity challenges,” noted Carolyn B. Mandelker, CEO of Harrison Edwards.

Recently, the company made a presentation at the Mountain Connect Broadband Development Conference in Vail, Colorado.

Company COO Bob Knight moderated a panel discussion and spoke about community engagement and network marketing.

The panel also covered venture capital and bond deals, demand aggregation, systems engineering and broadband economics. The conference drew more than 700 attendees from the United States and Canada.

Knight has been a proponent of educating the public to help generate support and the political will for broadband while alleviating fears, which often spring up when more wires and equipment boxes start appearing.