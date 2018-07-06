Country Bank rededicates Scarsdale branch

Local business leaders and community members gathered at Country Bank’s Scarsdale branch for a rededication ceremony and to honor the Murphy family, which has led the bank for 30 years.

JoAnn M. Murphy, the bank’s vice chair, said, “Our goal has always been to serve the individuals and businesses who make Scarsdale great.”

The Scarsdale rededication was part of a series of events that have taken place around the New York metro area as part of the bank’s 30th anniversary.

In addition to Scarsdale, the bank has branches in Manhattan, Riverdale and Woodlawn.