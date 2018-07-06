Home Good Things Happening Westchester Country Bank rededicates Scarsdale branch

Country Bank rededicates Scarsdale branch

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
About 20 attendees pose with bank Vice Chair JoAnn M. Murphy and Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn T. Murphy at the rededication ribbon-cutting. Photo by Mark A. Jessamy Photography.

Local business leaders and community members gathered at Country Bank’s Scarsdale branch for a rededication ceremony and to honor the Murphy family, which has led the bank for 30 years.

JoAnn M. Murphy, the bank’s vice chair, said, “Our goal has always been to serve the individuals and businesses who make Scarsdale great.”

The Scarsdale rededication was part of a series of events that have taken place around the New York metro area as part of the bank’s 30th anniversary.

In addition to Scarsdale, the bank has branches in Manhattan, Riverdale and Woodlawn.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here