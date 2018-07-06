Making waves on The Sound

Almost 100 paddlers are expected to hit the water with paddleboards and kayaks on July 22 for a journey across Long Island Sound and back, the third time an event like this has been held to raise funds in support of the nonprofit Save the Sound.

The paddlers will include athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and environmental activists. They’ll gather at the New York Athletic Club in Pelham for the event’s 6 a.m. start. The round trip of 7 nautical miles is expected to take about five hours. The paddlers will be accompanied by the U.S. Coast Guard and volunteer boaters. If there’s bad weather the event will be moved to July 29.

Save the Sound is dedicated to finding and fixing pollution sources while holding big polluters accountable and leading habitat restoration efforts throughout the Long Island Sound region.

The event is hosted and sponsored by Nancy Vincent, founder of SUP Westchester located in Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck. SUP is short for “stand up paddleboarding.” Additional sponsorship is by Noosa Yoghurt, Athleta stores and Fair Harbor Clothing Company.