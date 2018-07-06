Community foundation honors donors

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) recently hosted its annual donor appreciation luncheon, which included founding donors, Future Society members and many others who are passionate about the organization and its mission.

The event, held at the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan, celebrated a year of accomplishments made possible through the generosity and commitment of its patrons. The year’s achievements were highlighted in a brief overview by Juanita James, president and CEO, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

“I want to thank you for believing in our work, supporting our programs and sharing our vision for a vital and inclusive community where every individual has the opportunity to thrive,” James said. “Because of our partnerships, with you in the room and with many others who couldn’t join us, our programs and activities create impact and are working to close the opportunity gap that is all too prevalent in Fairfield County,” she continued.

Connecticut Association for Human Services (CAHS) CEO Jim Horan was the guest speaker, sharing his insights on inequities and the opportunity gap in Fairfield County and throughout Connecticut.

“Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has generously supported the Connecticut Association for Human Services’ program work with competitive grants made possible primarily with grants from endowed funds established through planned giving,” Horan said. “Moving forward, to build opportunity, CAHS would like to see more collective impact initiatives, where state and local government, philanthropy, nonprofits and others are aligned to achieve major social goals.” For more, visit FCCFoundation.org.