Caroline Jones performs at sold-out benefit

This year’s Greenwich Hospital Under the Stars benefit raised more than $600,000 for Women’s and Children’s Health at Greenwich Hospital. A sold-out crowd of more than 400 supporters gathered at Riverside Yacht Club on June 22 to enjoy a special night of music in support of a most important cause.

Greenwich residents and second time co-chairs Andrea Sinkin Jaffe and Jennifer Turano led an enthusiastic committee of more than 30 volunteers.

“Greenwich Hospital has served both of our families more times than we can count, for ourselves, our children, our parents and of course, our neighbors and friends,” said Jaffe. “To imagine we could somehow just slightly tip the scale and help this incredible organization to stay at the top of its game fills us both with immense pride and gratitude,”

An extensive silent auction of one-of-a-kind items was available during cocktail hour while local DJ and former event co-chair April Larken set the spirited tone of the evening. A tent outside the clubhouse was transformed by Sebass Events and Entertainment to evoke a cozy yet contemporary farmhouse aesthetic, and Jeff Glor of the CBS Evening News served as master of ceremonies for the second year in a row.

Greenwich Hospital President and CEO Norman G. Roth spoke about the importance of raising money for Women’s and Children’s Health and some of the hospital’s recent achievements.

“Last month and for the fifth consecutive year, we received the Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience – the only hospital in Fairfield County to receive this recognition,” said Roth.

He continued by noting the tremendous growth that has taken place in the hospital’s NICU since the inception of the event 20 years ago, the hospital’s reputation for maternity services with patients travelling up to 50 miles to deliver in Greenwich, and an affiliation with Yale New Haven Health that has strengthened many service areas.

“Most recently, our partnership with Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has brought the region’s most advanced children’s emergency room services to Greenwich, giving parents peace of mind with the additional level of expertise that pediatric emergency medicine specialists bring to families in our area,” he said.

Dr. Patricia Calayag, director of obstetrics and gynecology at Greenwich Hospital and deputy medical director at Westmed Medical Group, was the event’s honoree.

Country-pop singer and Greenwich native Caroline Jones performed immediately after the live auction.