Nursing care at Edgehill receives National Quality Award

The skilled nursing care unit at Edgehill in Stamford has been awarded a 2018 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). Edgehill is one of three continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) under the umbrella of Benchmark, a provider of senior living services in the Northeast. All three of its skilled nursing care units have received the award.

The award is the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which honors long-term and skilled nursing care providers that have demonstrated commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Skilled nursing care represents a single step in the full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living and memory care, offered at CCRCs such as Edgehill.

“We are honored to be one of a select few providers to win this award in Connecticut,” said Christopher Barstein, Edgehill executive director. “Our mission is to provide the highest standard of care to our residents. The compassion of our staff is shown in every individual interaction and every detail of our campus.”

“We have a very dedicated team of associates in our skilled nursing unit who work tirelessly to provide the best patient-centered care,” said Sandra Bardsley, Benchmark’s regional director of skilled care operations. “We are excited and humbled to have received this recognition.”

The award program has three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with fundamental performance elements such as vision and mission statements and key strengths and challenges. Recipients may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the criteria required for the Silver Achievement in Quality Award.

All three Benchmark communities will be honored along with colleague recipient organizations during AHCA/NCAL’s 69th annual Convention and Expositions, Oct. 7 to 10, in San Diego, California.

Edgehill is a Type A Lifecare, all-inclusive continuing care retirement community. As part of the Edgehill Advantage, the community offers maintenance-free senior housing, a wide variety of premium services and amenities and a full continuum of on-site health care