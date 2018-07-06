United Way’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors grants

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County recently awarded its 2018 Neighbors Helping Neighbors grants. Recipients included: Action for Bridgeport Community Development Inc. (ABCD), Alpha Community Services YMCA, Bridgeport Farmers Market Collaborative, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Inc., Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport, Fairfield Department of Human Services, Green Village Initiative, Homes with Hope, LifeBridge Community Services, Monroe Food Pantry, Open Door Shelter, Operation Hope of Fairfield, Park City Initiative Corp., Person-to-Person, Sterling House Community Center, Summerfield United Methodist Church, Thomas Merton Center and the Town of Monroe.

The grants provide local organizations with critical funding to address the needs of families struggling to make ends meet in Coastal Fairfield County.

The stress and challenges of financial insecurity can cause long-term health issues, especially for children. When children do not have stable housing, nutritious food or enough food, they struggle to learn and achieve in school; academic achievement is a critical marker in breaking the cycle of poverty. The Neighbors Helping Neighbors grants provide the funds needed to help families break the cycle of poverty.