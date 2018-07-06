GOP gubernatorial candidate Obsitnik fails to secure public financing for 6th time

Westport tech executive Steve Obsitnik’s application for $1.35 million in public financing failed to be approved by the State Elections Enforcement Commission on Thursday – the sixth time the Republican Connecticut gubernatorial candidate’s bid for such funding has been unsuccessful.

Although the SEEC declined to comment on the matter, the latest rejection would seem to stem from the organization’s announcement last week that it was investigating possible campaign finance violations by the Obsitnik campaign. An independent committee called FixCT has reportedly raised $137,000 and spent some $110,000 in promoting Obsitnik, although campaigns are not allowed to coordinate with any outside fundraising organizations.

Obsitnik’s Republican gubernatorial rivals, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, have both received such grants.

The state Republican primary will take place on Aug. 14, with the election set for Nov. 6.