Pizza restaurant Colony Grill opens in Port Chester

Colony Grill opened the doors of its new eatery at 35 Abendroth Ave. in Port Chester earlier this week.

The restaurant traces its roots to Stamford in 1935, where the first Colony Grill was opened by Irish immigrants. Over the years, the restaurant’s menu has transformed to focus on its single offering: thin-crust pizza. Those pizzas range from cheese to salad to a breakfast pie, along with its signature “hot oil” topping. There are also a variety of local brews and a full bar.

The 5,200-square-foot restaurant offers seating for 175 guests and features both indoor and outdoor patio seating overlooking the Byram River.

The Port Chester restaurant marks the chain’s first location in New York. In Connecticut, it has spots in Stamford, Milford, Norwalk and Fairfield.

“We are so excited to be in Port Chester,” said Ken Martin, co-owner and operator of Colony Grill. “In addition to providing what we believe is a unique pizza and a comfortable neighborhood tavern setting, we perhaps most look forward to becoming a strong thread in the local community fabric.”

For more information, visit colonygrill.com.