Westmed Medical Group relocates Greenwich OB-GYN team

Westmed Medical Group has relocated its Greenwich OB-GYN team from 55 Holly Hill Lane to the Westmed multispecialty office at 644 W. Putnam Ave. The OB-GYN providers are now located on the second floor of that building.

The Putnam Avenue location, which opened in November 2015, also includes a walk-in urgent care center, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and a wide variety of medical specialists. There is also complimentary underground parking for patients, which is accessible from Holly Hill Lane.

Westmed Medical Group, a multispecialty medical practice based in Purchase, New York, maintains 13 locations in Fairfield and Westchester counties.