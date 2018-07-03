North Boardwalk opens at Playland following Superstorm Sandy damages

The North Boardwalk at Playland Park, a stretch of walkway that has been closed since Superstorm Sandy, will officially open today following six years of construction.

The 700-foot boardwalk offers Playland Park visitors views of the Long Island Sound. A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Westchester County Executive George Latimer is scheduled to take place at the North Boardwalk entrance past the Playland Lake Boathouse and Music Tower this afternoon.

The North Boardwalk was just part of the millions of dollars in damages done to the county-owned park that resulted from the hurricane in 2012. Playland Park was awarded $5 million from the federal government to help with the cleanup following the storm’s destruction.

Playland Park opened for the season on May 12. The park is also celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.